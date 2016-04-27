Chief of Tartar District Executive Power: 'Shell thrown by Armenians fell on electric substation, 11 villages without electricity'

Tartar. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ 8 private houses seriously damaged as a result of firing of frontline villages of Tartar district by Armenians over past one day.

Report was told by the Chief of Tartar District Executive Power, Mustagim Mammadov.

According to him, grad shell fell on several private houses in Seyidinli, Gapanli, Gaziyan, Seysulan, Chilaburt, Yarimja, Goyarkh villages of the district: 'One of grad shells thrown by Armenia exploded near on the 35-kw electric substation in Ismayilbeyli village. As a result of complete destruction of the substation, 11 villages remained without electricity'.

He added that at present, repair and restoration works are being carried out in the substation: 'Several villages have already been provided with electricity. On the first half of the day, power supply will be restored in other villages, too. Tartar District Commission for Emergency Situations is investigating the damage caused'.

Notably, on 26 April, starting from evening hours till the midnight, Armenian armed units again shelled the residential areas of Tartar district and our positions with 82 and 120 mm mortars, 122 mm D-30 and 152 mm D-20 howitzers and BM-21 MLRS systems.

According to the operational situation, as an adequate response, Azerbaijan Armed Forces struck back to enemy's military installations only.

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry informs that Armenia's criminal military-political regime is responsible for incidents occurring along the line of confrontation.