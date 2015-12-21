Chechelashvili: GUAM consistently upholds territorial integrity of all member countries

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ "We have a principled stand on all conflicts in the GUAM countries, which are trying to bring to the international community to mobilize its support in favor of our initiatives." Report was told by the Secretary General of GUAM, Valery Chechelashvili.

"The most important contribution that we continue to make - this is what we always consistent and principled stand for our solidarity stand on platforms of various international organizations - be it OSCE or the UN jointly promote initiatives in favor of individually of each individual country, and all of our states together. Now, that's to say, when the system of international relations is in a crisis, and the light at the end of the tunnel is not visible, this is a solidarity that we are together consistently working on common issues becoming more important", said V.Chechelashvili.

He stressed that GUAM doesn't address the conflicts in Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine, Azerbaijan separately.

The Secretary General pointed out that, GUAM adheres to the norms and principles of international law, international instruments, including the UN Charter, which is universally applicable to all conflicts.

"Therefore, we uphold the territorial integrity is not a single Azerbaijan or Georgia or Ukraine. This is for us a principle that should be the basis of any process of settlement of any conflict. In this regard, we have different interpretations of the principles of conflict resolution", he added.