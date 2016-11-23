Chatham House analyst: The more Russian-Turkish-Azerbaijani axis developing, the more Armenia depends on Russia

Baku.23 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The more Russian-Turkish-Azerbaijani axis developing, the more Armenia becomes dependent on Russia, that is win situation for Moscow".

Report informs, editor of Caucasus Survey, analyst at Chatham House Laurence Broers told the Armenian News.

He believes, rapprochement of Russia and Turkey is good effect in general for South Caucasus, and particularly, for Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

According to him, the new Russian-Turkish relations are opening the way for development of infrastructure.

Most of them of course are bypassing Armenia, however, as a result regional players are particularly interested in stability.

In addition, he noted that, strengthening of Russian-Armenian military ties with the creation of united group of troops is a signal that "Russia is not ready to leave Armenia."

"However, the question ''will Russia be able to further enforce cease-fire" remains open, but the fact that this is a key issue, shows how far we are from a negotiated settlement," said the expert.