 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Chairman of People's Consultative Assembly: Indonesia supports Azerbaijan in Karabakh issue

    Zulkifli Hasan expressed his intention to visit Azerbaijan

    Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly Zulkifli Hasan held a meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador to this country, Tamerlan Garayev.

    Report informs citing the Indonesian media reports, during the meeting the ambassador noted that relations between the two countries develop even more each year.

    Garayev spoke about the current situation around the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. In turn, Hasan said that Indonesia supports Azerbaijan in this issue.

    Hasan also expressed his intention to visit Azerbaijan.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi