Chairman of Committee: Armenians destroy not only Muslim monuments, but also Jewish and Christian temples

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ "To inform the world community about Armenian vandalism and terrorism against the historical, religious and cultural monuments in Azerbaijani occupied territories is one of our targets." Report informs, the chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Affairs (SCWRA) Mubariz Gurbanli stated it in the conference of "Our monuments under the occupation: with the traces of historical memory" held by SCWRA and Human Rights Institute.

"This issue was also reflected in the foreign diplomacy of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan's attack diplomacy achieves significant success over this direction and also, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been working a lot in this direction," he added.

M.Gurbanli noted that a number of monuments were destroyed by Armenians in the occupied territories: "A total number of them is 1000. Mosques, libraries and cultural centers are among them. They destroyed not only Muslim monuments, but also Jewish and Christian, Albanian temples. We would like to inform the world community about these issues."