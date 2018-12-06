Chairman-in-Office: It is important to find solution to protracted conflicts in OSCE area

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ It is important to find a solution to both existing crises in the OSCE area and protracted conflicts in this region, OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Italian Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said.

Report informs that he spoke at the opening of the 25th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council (COM) in Milan.

Enzo Moavero Milanesi noted that during the OSCE chairmanship this year, Italy paid attention to several key priorities including the Mediterranean region, as well as security issues.

"It is necessary to continue overcoming the difficulties and crises that the OSCE is still facing. It is necessary to solve both existing crises and conflicts within contact groups, such as the recent crisis in the Sea of Azov and protracted conflicts in the OSCE area. Here we still have the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the conflict in Georgia with Abkhazia and South Ossetia. We also continue to pay attention to the conflict in Transnistria”, the OSCE Chairman-in-Office said.