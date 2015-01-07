Ceasefire was violated in various directions 57 times in a day

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline 57 times in a day. Report was told by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Armenian Armed Forces firedon the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces located in Gadabay region from the positions located in nameless heights of Armenia’s Krasnoselsk region, from the positions located at Paravakar village of Armenia's Ijevan region on Kohnegishlag village Aghstafa region, from the positions located at and Dovekh and Barekamavan villages of Noyemberian region on Gaymaghly and Kemerly villages of Gazakh region, as well as on Kokhanabi, Alibeyli villages of Tovuz region from the positions in nameless heights located at Armenia's Berd region and positions located at Mosesgekh village.

The Azerbaijan positions were also subjected to fire from the positions near Goyarkh, Chileburt villages of Terter region, Yusifjanly, Merzily, Novruzly, Garagashly, Javahirly, Sarijaly, Shikhlar villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbeyli, Ashagy Seyidahmadly villages of Fuzuli region, as well as, from the positions located at nameless heights of Goranboy, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.