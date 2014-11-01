Ceasefire violation cases on frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia increase

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire agreement was violated in different directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan-Armenia 47 times in a day. Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Munjuglu and Aghdam villages of Tovuz region from the positions located in Aygedzor and Mosesgekh villages of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Marzili, Novruzlu villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz villages of Fizuli, Kuropatkino of Khojavand and at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.

Previous days the ceasefire was violated maximum 31 times.