 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ceasefire violation cases decreases

    The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire

    Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire agreement was violated in different directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 12 times within a day.

    Report was told by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

    Armenian units fires on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Alibayli village of Tovuz region from the positions located in Aygepar village of Berd region, also, Azerbaijani positions situated in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region from the positions located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region.

    The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Yusifjanli village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand and at the unnamed heights in Goranboy and Khojavand regions.

    The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi