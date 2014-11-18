Ceasefire violation cases decreases relatively

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in different directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 24 times within a day.

Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces located in Alibayli village of Tovuz region from the positions located in Mosesgekh village of Berd region and the positions in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region underwent fire from the positions in Berkaber village of Ijevan.

The positions of Azerbaijani units were also fired on from the positions located in Yusifjanli, Sarijali villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghi Veysalli of Fizuli, Kuropatkino of Khojavand and at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.