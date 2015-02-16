Ceasefire violation reduces than in previous days

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 26 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Ashaghi Eskipara village of Gazakh region from the positions located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Kangarli, Shirvanli, Javahirli, Bash Garvand villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goygol, Goranboy, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.