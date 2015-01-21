Ceasefire violated on frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 40 times during a day

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 40 times during a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region from the positions located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region; Azerbaijani positions located in Kokhanabi village of Tovuz region also took fire from the positions located in Chinari village of Berd region. In addition, Armenian units fired on the Azerbaijani positions at the unnamed heights in Gadabay region from the positions located at the unnamed heights in Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Tapgaragoyunlu of Goranboy region, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli, Sarijali, Garagashli, Kangarli, Shuraabad, Javahirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.