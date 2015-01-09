Ceasefire violated on frontline 61 times within a day

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 61 times in a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kemerly village of Gazakh region from the positions located in Dovekh village of Noyemberyan region; Azerbaijani positions located in Alibayli village of Tovuz region from the positions located in Aygepar villages of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Marzili, Kangarli, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Novruzlu, Javahirli, Sarijali villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.