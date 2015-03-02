 Top
    Ceasefire violated on frontline 112 times within two days

    The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire

    Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 50 times in a day.

    Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

    Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gazakh from the positions located in Ijevan region.

    The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located at Talysh, Tapgaragoyunlu villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Gizil Oba villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Kangarli villages of Agdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli, Mehdili of Jabrail as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojhavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions

    Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire on frontline 62 times during the previous day.

