Ceasefire monitoring was held in the line of confrontation

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring on the LOC, on the Azerbaijan and Armenia state border in the terrirtory of Kazakh region was held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on April 27.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD),

According to the ministry, exercise has ended with no incident.