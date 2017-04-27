 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ceasefire monitoring was held in the line of confrontation

    The exercise has ended with no incident

    Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring on the LOC, on the Azerbaijan and Armenia state border in the terrirtory of Kazakh region was held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on April 27. 

    Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD), 

    According to the ministry, exercise has ended with no incident.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi