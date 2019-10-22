 Top

Ceasefire monitoring records no incident

The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Line of Contact, in the territory of Khojavand region, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on October 22, has ended without any incident, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

