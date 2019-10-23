Ceasefire monitoring records no incident

The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Line of Contact, in the territory of Aghdam region, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on October 23, ended with no incident, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.
https://report.az/storage/news/469f789b391af6ffaf20d747a726415a/b078535b-c252-4642-9f57-e5c3f4c03fe7_292.jpg
