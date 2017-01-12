Ceasefire monitoring on line of confrontation of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops ended with no incident

Baku.12 January. REPORT.AZ/ The monitoring exercise, conducted on 12 January 2017, in accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in the direction of the village of Ashagy Veysalli village of Fuzuli region on line of confrontation of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, ended with no incident.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Personal Representative's field assistants Hristo Hristov, Simon Tiller and the representative of the High-Level Planning Group (HLPG) Major Chavit Elyas carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Peter Svedberg and head of the HLPG Colonel Hans Lampalzer carried out the monitoring in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.