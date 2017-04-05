 Top
    Ceasefire monitoring on line of confrontation ends without incident

    Exercise was held in accordance with mandate of Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

    Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring on the line of confrontation (LOC), in the direction of the village of Garakhanbeyli (Fuzuli region) was held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on April 5.

    Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD),

    According to the ministry, ceasefire monitoring ended with no incident.

