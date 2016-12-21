 Top
    Monitoring on Azerbaijan-Armenia state border ends with no incident

    Ceasefire exercise was held in the direction of Qazakh region

    Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring on the Azerbaijan and Armenia state border, in the direction of Qazakh region held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on December 21, ended with no incident.

    Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

    From the Azerbaijani side the monitoring was held by field assistants of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Jiri Aberle and Simon Tiller, from Armenian side by field assistants of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ghenadie Petrica and Hristo Hristov.

