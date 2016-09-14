Next ceasefire monitoring is ended

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring on the line of confrontation (LOC), in the vicinity of the village of Alkhanly (Fizuli region) held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on September 14, ended with no incident.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).