Ceasefire monitoring ends with no incident

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring on the Line of Confrontation (LOC), in the vicinity of the village of Gulustan (Goranboy region) held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on October 5.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

The Personal Representative ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his field assistants Hristo Hristov and Peter Svedverg have carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The desk officer for Armenia and Azerbaijan of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany Klaus Keller, The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Simon Tiller have carried out the monitoring in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

According to the report, monitoring ended with no incident.