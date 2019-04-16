 Top

OSCE to hold ceasefire monitoring on LoC of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops

Ceasefire monitoring exercise to be conducted

On 17 April 2019, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Azerbaijan and Armenia state border in the direction of Kazakh region.

Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry that the Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Martin Schuster will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru and Ognjen Jovic will carry out the monitoring from the other side of the border.

