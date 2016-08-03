Ceasefire monitoring ends with no incident

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring on the line of confrontation (LOC) of the armed forces of the Azerbaijan and Armenia, near the village Orta Qarvend of Agdam region of the Republic of Azerbaijan held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on August 3, has ended.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, the monitoring ended with no incident.