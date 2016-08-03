 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ceasefire monitoring ends with no incident

    The monitoring was held on the line of confrontation (LOC) of the armed forces of the Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring on the line of confrontation (LOC) of the armed forces of the Azerbaijan and Armenia, near the village Orta Qarvend of Agdam region of the Republic of Azerbaijan held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on August 3, has ended. 

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, the monitoring ended with no incident. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi