Ceasefire monitoring ended with no incident

The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Line of Contact, in the territory of Fuzuli region, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on August 6, ended with no incident. Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.