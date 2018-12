Çavuşoğlu: Turkey will always support Azerbaijan in Karabakh issue

Turkish FM invites OSCE Minsk group to be more active

27 November, 2015 13:51

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey will always support Azerbaijan in Karabakh issue. Report informs, Mövlud Çavuşoğlu, Turkish Foreign Minister stated in press conference after the meeting held with Azerbaijani FM, Elmar Mammadyarov. Turkish FM urged the OSCE Minsk group to be more active in resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.