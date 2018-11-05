Çavuşoğlu: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict waits for its solution

 Top
    Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey supports the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu said. 

    Report informs citing Anadolu that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu spoke at the seminar "Turkey's Foreign Policy and the Situation in the Middle East" in Tokyo.

    "Turkey is located in a complex region. Despite this factor, we managed to ensure the stability and economic development of Turkey," Çavuşoğlu said.

    According to him, conflicts continue in the neighboring countries with Turkey.

    "The Nagorno-Karabakh, South Ossetia and Abkhazian conflicts, the annexation of Crimea, the Cyprus problem – all these issues are waiting for their solution. Turkey supports the peaceful settlement of all these problems," the Minister said.

