Çavuşoğlu: First Armenia should withdraw troops from Azerbaijani territories

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey supports any acceptable decision for Azerbaijan on the Karabakh conflict settlement.

Report informs, Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told at today's press conference on results of trilateral meeting of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iran foreign ministers in Baku.

“Armenia is guilty and does not want to recognize it. Turkey supports any decision acceptable for Azerbaijan. Regarding restoring our relations with Armenia, it first must withdraw troops from Azerbaijani territories. Armenia should reconsider its attitude to neighbors and refuse from territorial claims and respect territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” Turkish diplomat added.