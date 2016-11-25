Canadian analyst: Armenia refused to return two occupied regions of Azerbaijan

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Russia has in recent years significantly increased arms sales to Azerbaijan, and at the end of summer it compelled Armenia to agree to the establishment of a single Armenian-Russian army. This gave Russia the keys to the settlement (or unsettlement) of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. 25 years ago, Armenian armed forces occupied an integral part of Azerbaijan."

Report informs, article in The Prince Albert Herald by the Canadian analyst, Carleton University researcher Robert Cutler, analyzes the situation in the South Caucasus.

According to him, Kremlin has offered new conditions for peace in Nagorno-Karabakh to preserve balance in the region and preserve its influence on Armenia. These proposals offer return of two of the seven occupied regions of Azerbaijan. The fate of remaining areas would be decided later. The analyst noted that although Armenia has accepted the idea, later refused to return them.

According to R. Cutler, a separate issue of concern is safety of Armenia’s Metsamor nuclear power plant: "In 1999, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2014 years, Armenian citizens arrested by Georgian policemen for trafficking of radioactive materials."

R. Cutler noted that although these people returned to their homeland, in Armenia they had received minor punishment: "At the same time, some of the earlier detainees then held again on the same charge."