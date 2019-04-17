Canada responds to Azerbaijan's note: "We do not recognize the so-called 'Nagorno-Karabakh Republic'"

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan expressed its attitude to the reports on the creation in the Canadian Parliament of a friendly group with the Armenian separatist regime of Nagorno-Karabakh.

In response to Report’s inquiry, spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva dismissed reports about the creation of the friendly group.

To the question on whether the reports of the creation of the friendly group named 'Parliamentary friends of the people of Artsakh' are true and what measures are taken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Leyla Abdullayeva replied as follows: "Any activity that casts doubt on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan is constantly in the center of attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and our diplomatic missions. Such activity is constantly monitored by us and appropriate measures are taken to prevent it.

"Information about the creation of the “friendly group” is yet another lie of the Armenian side.

"A note from the Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development of Canada points to the absence of this parliamentary group in the list of friendly groups.

"I would like to emphasize that Canada’s position on the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains unchanged and is openly stressed in the note addressed by the Canadian side to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Thus, in the note, Canada once again declared that it recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within the internationally recognized borders, does not recognize the so-called 'Nagorno-Karabakh Republic' or its official representatives, and also supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group to resolve the conflict.

"This case once again shows that the international community is tired of such false information campaigns of the Armenian side primarily aimed at misleading the Armenian people."