Bundestag MP: We do our best for Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ Germany appreciates Azerbaijan as a reliable and important partner.

Report informs, German member of Social Democratic Party, Head of German delegation to the OSCE, Doris Barnett told the Vestnik Kavkaza.

"Germany appreciates Azerbaijan, as its good, reliable and important partner and, of course, we do our best the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement", D.Barnett said.

According to her, as a part of its presidency to the OSCE, Germany has made significant efforts to bring closer stands of the sides of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as well as by organizing meetings between Azerbaijani and Armenian MPs with the mediation of the German Foreign Ministry.

The lawmaker noted necessity of only peaceful solution to the conflict.