BSEC PA Secretary General: Any negotiations on Karabakh is a step forward

"After the de-occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh, it can receive the highest status within Azerbaijan," Vice President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) MP Asef Hajiyev told journalists in Yerevan.

"Any negotiations are a step forward if the parties manage to make some progress. It’s good that there is a readiness to intensify humanitarian contacts, including at the level of mutual visits of journalists, this can create an appropriate atmosphere”, Hajiyev added.

Notably, the 52nd meeting of PABSEC General Assembly on culture, education and social issues took place in Yerevan on April 16.