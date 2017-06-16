Bryza: There is no one in political space of US who could contribute to solution of the Karabakh conflict

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Ten years ago, the Madrid document was developed, which is the only document that creates a certain balance between the parties to the Karabakh conflict. But the problem is that the presidents of the two countries do not trust each other. The most important thing is that there should be concessions from the parties”.

Report informs, ex-co-chairman of the OSCE Minsk Group Matthew Bryza said at the international conference “The South Caucasus in the international arena: Cooperation and competition in and around the region”.

"This is the only viable document ensuring fundamental balance in the conflict’s resolution. The problem is that the presidents do not trust each other,” said the former ambassador stressing the need for the parties to go for a compromise as to resolving the conflict.

He noted that the only solution to the conflict is possible by means of mediation and leadership by Russia or the US.

“But I do not believe that Trump could do it. This will require a lot of time and there are no politicians in the US political leadership to deal with it,” Bryza added.

The analyst added that the US does not actively operate in the Caspian region. The main interest of the USA in the Caspian region is its stability and cooperation in the energy sector.