Bryza: Progress in Karabakh settlement will not happen until relations between US and Russia improve

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ " I see no prospects until US and Russia will contribute to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict”.
Report informs, expert, ex-co-chairman of the OSCE Minsk Group Matthew Bryza told journalists.
According to him, the United States and Russia should keep this issue on the agenda: "The co-chairs can come to the region, hold meetings, but there will be no progress between the US and Russia until the relationship is improved".
Şamil ƏlibəyliNews Author