Brussels holds discussions on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ One of the European leading nerve centers in Brussels 'European Policy Centre' has hold discussions entitled 'Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. What's the next?'

Report informs citing Euractiv, the European Parliament MP Richard Howitt, member of the Advisory Board of the European Policy Centre Dennis Sammut, Head of the Conflict, Violence and Peace-building in the Caucasus project operating under Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) Neil Melvin and former French co-chair of the OSCE Minsk group Jacques Faure attended the event.

Richard Hovit said that the European Union must become part of the Minsk process, otherwise it will face the risk of large-scale war in Nagorno-Karabakh region. He noted that the South Caucasus region with great potential of development is an important region for Europe, therefore, involvement of the European Union in the negotiations is necessary.

D.Sammut stated that the European Union must increase its role not only in Nagorno-Karabakh, but also in the South Caucasus region.