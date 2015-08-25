UK Foreign Minister: We support sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Azerbaijan

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ The UK Foreign Minister Philip Hammond sent a letter to Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

Report was told by diplomatic sources, Philip Hammond noted in a letter that the United Kingdom does not recognize the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh regime and is not going to change this position: " We support sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Azerbaijan and stress the importance of the UN and OSCE principles between the relations of the two countries."

The foreign minister highlighted in the letter that Bako Sahakyan's visit has no relations with the government of the United Kingdom and they had no meeting during his stay in London: "This visit is not a factor that could lead to a change in our position on Nagorno-Karabakh. Such kind of personal visits cannot damage the commitment of the United Kingdom relating to the position on peace in the region and Azerbaijan. We insist on finding a peaceful solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict soon on the basis of the basic principles of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs. We will continue to support efforts in this direction.

The UK appreciates the strong bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan. I hope that we will continue to deepen and strengthen our cooperation in this and other areas."