British Embassy welcomes yesterday's meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ "We welcome the meeting between two Presidents to discuss the Nagorno Karabakh issue."

Report informs, British Embassy to Azerbaijan has commented on the eve of yesterday's meeting between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Vienna.

Notably, after the meeting, the Presidents reiterated their commitment to the ceasefire and the peaceful settlement of the conflict, to reduce the risk of further violence, they agreed to finalize in the shortest possible time an OSCE investigative mechanism.

The Presidents also agreed to the expansion of the existing Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson in Office.

Finally, they agreed to continue the exchange of data on missing persons under the auspices of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to which the Presidents committed during the Paris summit of October 2014.

The Presidents agreed on a next round of talks, to be held in June at a place to be mutually agreed, with an aim to resuming negotiations on a comprehensive settlement.