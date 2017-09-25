Brawl in Armenian army: two soldiers were shot

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Whenever the consensus is reached on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Armenian side is trying to distract the attention of the country and the international community by different incidents.

Report informs, another unfortunate incident took place in the enemy army in the sidelines of the meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers in connection with the return of part of the lands occupied by the Armenian occupation is another evidence to that.This means that Armenia's military-political leadership is directly interested in the occurrence of negative events in the army.

It is no secret that that negative cases are growing in Armenian army and this is one of the main topics discussed in Armenian social media. One of the key points is the fact that Armenian social media users have been reporting that many incidents in the Armenian armed forces happened under instructions of country's leadership and the supreme commander. Of course, the interest of Armenia's military-political leadership in these issues and its use for personal and political purposes is disgusting and undoubtedly this characteristic is not unique to any country in the world.

The next issue discussed in the Armenian social media is Laura's share in Facebook about the serious injury of her relative. Thus, her relative Narek Zargaryan who serves in the military unit in Madaghis with other serviceman Jura Hakopyan were subjected to insults and humiliating actions by the commander of the post. Servicemen protesting the actions of the commander were shot and hospitalized with severe injuries. At present, both of them are in serious condition.