    Bordyuzha: Conflicts in Ukraine and Nagorno-Karabakh can be solved only by peaceful means

    Alternative to a peaceful resolution of these conflicts does not exist

    Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Conflicts in Ukraine and in Nagorno-Karabakh can be solved only by peaceful means. Report informs, said CSTO Secretary General Nikolai Bordyuzha in his  interview to Vesti 24.

    Today there is no alternative to the peaceful resolution of conflicts. This is true not only in Ukraine, but also applies to Nagorno-Karabakh, said N.Bordyuzha.

    According to him, the CSTO governance position is that there is no military solution to the problem that has arisen in Ukraine.

    Needed peace agreement and political forms of solving the problems in Ukraine.

    I support the idea that all these conflicts must be resolved by peaceful political means, said N.Bordyuzha.

