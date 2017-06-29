Booking.com stops hotel reservations in occupied territories of Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Dutch company booking.com has stopped hotel reservations in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan".

Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev told Report.

"Our statement on June 2 declared that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Culture and Tourism will continue to take necessary measures in this direction, our protest will be delivered to booking.com by Azerbaijani Embassy to Holland", MFA official said.

Hikmat Hajiyev added: "Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Culture and Tourism will continue to take necessary measures in this direction."

Notably, according to the Global Code of Ethics for Tourism of the World Tourism Organization, tourists and travel companies are required to respect laws of the visited country and avoid criminal acts or any other acts which can be considered crime under the laws of the country.

H. Hajiyev said that being contrary to ethics of corporate business, such activity of booking.com negatively affects reputation of the company.

Relevant instruction was given to the Azerbaijani Embassy to the Netherlands, the country where headquarters of the company locates, in order to once again deliver Azerbaijan's discontent to Booking.com company and prevent such illegal activities.