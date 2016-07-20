​Binali Yildirim: Turkey is committed to Karabakh settlement within a territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey is committed to settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing Novosti Gruzia, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said at a joint press conference with his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Kvirikashvili in Çankaya palace, Ankara.

The Prime Minister expressed concern about April flare-up in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"We have expressed our commitment to solve the problem within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. In addition, we have discussed issues related to the increasing number of terrorist attacks in the region in recent years. Once again the need for international cooperation in the fight against terrorism was stressed, making no distinction between terrorists and classifying them", said the Turkish Premier.

Turkish Prime Minister drew attention to the fact that the tripartite mechanism of Turkey-Azerbaijan-Georgia has made a major contribution to development of regional cooperation. He expressed thope that the trilateral meeting of presidents of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, scheduled to be held in Baku, would take place in the near future.