Belgian Senate President: Karabakh conflict should be settled peacefully

https://report.az/storage/news/f1ad4c875f4928d39ab4be1d41465dbd/71dd1fd6-8454-4078-8232-1eb7b0685c70_292.jpg
Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Belgium believes that settlement of conflicts such as Nagorno-Karabakh should be done only through peaceful means.
Report informs referring to the Armenian media, Belgian Senate President Christine Defraigne said in Yerevan.
"Belgium is famous for its art of compromise throughout Europe. We are ready to provide support in order to achieve compromise solutions", Defraigne added.
Şamil ƏlibəyliNews Author