 Top
    Close photo mode

    Belgian Senate President: Karabakh conflict should be settled peacefully

    'We are ready to provide support in order to achieve compromise solutions'

    Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Belgium believes that settlement of conflicts such as Nagorno-Karabakh should be done only through peaceful means.

    Report informs referring to the Armenian media, Belgian Senate President Christine Defraigne said in Yerevan.

    "Belgium is famous for its art of compromise throughout Europe. We are ready to provide support in order to achieve compromise solutions", Defraigne added.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi