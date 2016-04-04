 Top
    ​Belgian Foreign Minister calls for restraint and respect of ceasefire

    We call on the parties for restraint

    Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Federal Public Service Foreign Affairs expressed its attitude to the escalation of violence in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    Report informs citing Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country, the Foreign Ministry of Belgium condemns the escalation of violence.

    In addition, the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls for restraint and respect of ceasefire.

