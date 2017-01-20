Belarusian Prosecutor's Office: Fundamental decision made on extradition of Lapshin to Azerbaijan - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ Belarusian Prosecutor's Office has adopted a fundamental decision on extradition of Alexander Lapshin to Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Belarus.

"Fundamental decision was made on extradition of Lapshin to Azerbaijan", the prosecutor's office says.

As for extradition of the blogger to Azerbaijan, it was noted that he may appeal within 10 days.

Lapshin's relatives post on social network that the decision on the extradition was made by Deputy Prosecutor General Alexei Stuk on January 17.

According to information, Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs has appealed to the Azerbaijani government regarding A.Lapshin.

A. Lapshin was arrested in Belarus on December 14 upon request of Azerbaijan security agencies.

Notably, according to statement from Azerbaijan Public Prosecutor Office, Alexander Lapshin, who holds citizenship of different countries, colluding and entering into criminal relationship with other persons residing in Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenian armed forces and violating clauses of laws of the Azerbaijan Republic “On state borders” and “On passports”, entered occupied territories of the Azerbaijan Republic in April 2011 and October 2012 without proper documents, bypassing border checkpoints; he indicated “Nagorno Karabakh”, beside Azerbaijan and Armenia, among independent states, where he had travelled, on his personal page “http//puerrtto.livejournal.com”, aiming at international propagation of illegal political regime, and openly called for disintegration of internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan Republic through his statement on April 6 and June 29 of 2016 supporting “independence” of illegal regime established on occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Considering open calls of A. Lapshin against Azerbaijani state and elements of illegal crossing of border in his activities, the Office of Public Prosecutor of Azerbaijan started criminal investigation against him in accordance with clauses 281.2 (open statement against state) and 318.2 (illegal crossing of state border of Azerbaijan Republic) of Criminal Code of the Azerbaijan Republic and filed an international search request.

Notably, earlier, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry included A.Lapshin's name in travel blacklist in regard with his illegal visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.