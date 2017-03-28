 Top
    Belarusian President: Azerbaijan and Armenia should resolve problem without any mediators

    Lukashenko: You can not play the card in politics when people die and people suffer

    Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ "You cannot play this card in politics when people suffer and die. This is our unswerving position on all conflict points in the world. Be it Ukraine, be it Nagorno-Karabakh or Transnistria."

    Report informs citing the press service of the Belarusian president, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with Armen Khachatryan, Ambassador of Armenia to Belarus who completes his diplomatic mission.

    "We need to make people feel good," Belarusian president said, noting that he does not like intermediaries.

    "I hate intermediaries. Because they are all around Belarus, since I am a president, they walk around - peacekeepers, then mediators, then with the European Union, then with someone else. We will deal with the European Union and with other states without intermediaries", Lukashenko said.

    "Armenia and Azerbaijan should sit down at table and solve the problem without any intermediaries, that's my personal opinion - they do not need these middlemen, neither strong nor weak. If they want to take someone as guarantors, they will find by their own. Today there is such a time to solve this issue", Lukashenko said.

