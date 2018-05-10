 Top
    Bayram Safarov: "Nikol Pashinyan will regret his first visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan"

    Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The arrival of the new prime minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to Shusha is a violation of the law".

    Report informs, Chairman of “Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabakh” Public Union, head of Shusha District Executive Authority Bayram Safarov said.

    He stressed that, Nikol Pashinyan will regret his first visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan: “Because his visit to land drenched in blood of innocent people is a crime”.

    Safarov also touched upon the meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities of Nagorno-Karabakh.

    He noted that there is still no expectation about it: “There should be a new government. With the newly formed team, the new prime minister will be able to live in Nagorno-Karabakh if he avoids occupation policy. Otherwise, they will see their worst time than ever before”.

