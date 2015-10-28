Bayram Safarov: Neither Kocharyan, nor Sargsyan will tend for peace, as know Tribunal awaits them

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ " Neither Kocharyan, nor Sargsyan will tend for peace, because they know tribunal awaits them."

Report informs, Chairman of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno Karabakh, head of the executive power of Shusha region Bayram Safarov said at the meeting with the co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group visited Baku.

According to him, Armenians are proud that, their president was involved in the massacre in Khojaly.

In turn, MP Elman Mammadov criticized the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group: "I am a resident of Khojaly and saw the carnage. You speak very confidently, because your land is not under occupation. We can not return to our lands for 20 years. Me and other internally displaced persons, like me, unhappy of 20 years activity of OSCE Minsk Group, I do not think that your activity will solve the problem, since the countries that you represent have the interest in this region, and these interests are crossing here."

The deputy expressed hope that the group will operate efficiently in the future. He also noted the importance of establishing contacts between the two communities of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The MP also accused James Warlick that in his statements he is "repeating the position of Armenian side." He urged him to be careful in his statements.