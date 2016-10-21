Bayram Safarov: Armenian government strongly opposes meeting of intellectual Armenians with Azerbaijanis

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Mostly, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs have meetings with the Nagorno-Karabakh community at their Baku visits. This time, the community will also meet with them, if time permits. However, no exact information reported yet."

Report informs, Bayram Safarov, Chairman of "Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan Republic" Public Union, told reporters.

He also spoke about possibility of a meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian communities: "How Armenian community can meet with Azerbaijani side? Today's Armenian government strongly opposes meeting of intellectual Armenians with Azerbaijani population and government. Because Armenian leadership must be brought to court as a criminal. A truce will be achieved for a short time during meeting of Armenians and Azerbaijani population. As a person, resided in Shusha, I'm well aware of Karabakh Armenians. They coexisted with us for two centuries and don't intend to stay apart."