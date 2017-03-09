 Top
    Baku to host international conference on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

    Event will focus on historical issues, peacekeeping initiatives to find ways to resolve conflict

    Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 14, Baku will host international scientific and practical conference "Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: origins, peacemaking and role of civil society", to be hold by the "Caucasian History Center" Public Organization, Report informs.

    The event will be dedicated to the historical issues, expansion of international dialogue, peacekeeping initiatives, as well as Armenian-Azerbaijani dialogue to find ways to resolve the conflict.

    The conference will be attended by over 40 scientists, experts and politicians from different countries, also, public figures from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Uzbekistan, also, Armenian figures and researchers. 

