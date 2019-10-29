Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry responds to Armenian Defense Minister

"Such a statement voiced by the Minister of Defense of the aggressor country can only regarded as a product of a sick imagination amid efforts undertaken for many years, with the participation of international mediators, to resolve the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," Spokesperson of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said in a response to journalists' question the statement of the Minister of Defense of Armenia who said 'Karabakh issue has been resolved'.

"However, what else can be expected from the Minister of Defense of a country that glorifies fascism, conducts bloody ethnic cleansing against the indigenous Azerbaijani population living in these lands, commits atrocities such as the Khojaly genocide in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan?! I would just like to emphasize one point: the fascist executioner Garegin Nzhdeh, who was elevated to the rank of a hero in Armenia, also once thought that the issue was solved, but everyone knows its disgraceful end.

"The Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict will be resolved only after full implementation of the principles of international law and the restoration of justice, as well as after the restoration of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, as required by the international community."